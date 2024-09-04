BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 38,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,241. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

