BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MVF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. 172,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,938. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

