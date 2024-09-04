BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

BSTZ stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. 339,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,962. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

