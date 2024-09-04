BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Sold by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter.

MEAR stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

