BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Shares of BUI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

