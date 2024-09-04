BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of BUI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.