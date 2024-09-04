Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on BEI.UN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.50.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
