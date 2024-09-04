Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BEI.UN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.50.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEI.UN

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of BEI.UN stock traded up C$1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$86.99. 51,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,558. The company has a market cap of C$4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$78.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$63.09 and a 52-week high of C$87.39.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.