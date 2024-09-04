BOOK OF MEME Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. BOOK OF MEME has a market capitalization of $416.66 million and approximately $99.81 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOOK OF MEME has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOOK OF MEME token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,961,762,834 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,961,762,833.53394. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00578378 USD and is down -7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $90,856,279.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOK OF MEME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

