Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
BHR opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $201.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $3.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.86%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
