Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

BHR opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $201.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 264.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

