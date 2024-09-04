Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE BHR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,802. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 238,782 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 126.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 114,980 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.