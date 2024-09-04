Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

