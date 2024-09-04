Brokerages Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) PT at $113.92

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Certuity LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Duke Energy by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $115.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.72. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $116.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

