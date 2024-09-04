Brokers Set Expectations for NVIDIA Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $108.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.13. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,615,633 shares of company stock worth $551,772,122. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

