Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,602.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,602 ($47.36) and last traded at GBX 3,600 ($47.34), with a volume of 4083940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,576 ($47.02).

BNZL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.50) to GBX 3,350 ($44.05) in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.08) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($43.39) to GBX 3,380 ($44.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,282.50 ($43.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,292.31, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,213.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,106.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a GBX 20.10 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 4,358.97%.

In related news, insider Jacky Simmonds acquired 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,462 ($45.52) per share, for a total transaction of £50,025.90 ($65,780.28). 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

