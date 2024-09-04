Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Short Interest Update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 7,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,631,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 367.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,753,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,087 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 4,376.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 112.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,327,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 703,518 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.54. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 45.81%. The company had revenue of $159.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Burford Capital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

