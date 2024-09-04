Cable & Wireless Communications (OTCMKTS:CWIXF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Cable & Wireless Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:CWIXF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $1.10. Cable & Wireless Communications shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 2,600 shares changing hands.
Cable & Wireless Communications Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cable & Wireless Communications
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Cable & Wireless Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable & Wireless Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.