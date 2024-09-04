Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,676,000 after buying an additional 1,119,824 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after buying an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after acquiring an additional 459,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,797 shares of company stock valued at $20,292,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $256.28 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.05 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.56 and its 200-day moving average is $293.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

