Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.80. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 4,500 shares trading hands.
Caldwell Partners International Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.
About Caldwell Partners International
The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.
