Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Dream Finders Homes accounts for about 1.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. 51,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $187,026.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,713,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $187,026.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,713,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,454,656.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,077. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

