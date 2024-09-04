Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) to Issue GBX 2.85 Dividend

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Capital & Regional Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CAL stock opened at GBX 69.95 ($0.92) on Wednesday. Capital & Regional has a 52-week low of GBX 48.88 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.80 ($0.97). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of £162.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,330.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Capital & Regional from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.

