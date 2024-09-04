Cardano (ADA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $323.05 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.41 billion and approximately $323.05 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,398.00 or 0.04237683 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00037927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

