Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion and approximately $322.17 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.32 or 0.04228191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00037728 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

