Cardano Trading 8% Lower This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.61 billion and $316.46 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.12 or 0.04235651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.