Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 475 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998,773 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,877,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,002,000 after acquiring an additional 313,557 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,725 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,593,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,451,000 after buying an additional 43,534 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.49. 683,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,623. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
