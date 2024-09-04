Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,426. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $207.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.16 and a 200-day moving average of $187.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.