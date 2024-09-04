Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 1,719 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock remained flat at $79.72 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

