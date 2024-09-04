Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

VZ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. 4,390,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,298,754. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

