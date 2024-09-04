Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $222,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,463,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,007,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $15,052,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 867.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 423,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,425,000.

NYSEARCA RSPT traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 108,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,783. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

