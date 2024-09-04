Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,732. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $66.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.