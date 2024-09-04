Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,759,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,759,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.10. 1,122,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,258,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $109.11. The firm has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

