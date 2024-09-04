Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 539 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,863. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $169,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,685 shares of company stock worth $13,910,094. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.