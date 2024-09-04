Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 821.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,879,000 after buying an additional 132,715 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,802,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.62. 9,614,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,810,039. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.