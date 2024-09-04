Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,454,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after buying an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $100.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,384,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,208. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.58.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.