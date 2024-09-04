CashBackPro Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,250.70 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.0901 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $8.13 million and $14,250.70 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.09772472 USD and is down -6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $18,316.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

