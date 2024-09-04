CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 9,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,432,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,579 shares of company stock worth $55,510,751 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $111.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.98 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $128.18.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

