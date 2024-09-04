Celestia (TIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $590.31 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $4.19 or 0.00007196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market capitalization of $590.31 million and $69.73 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,067,726,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,067,506,849.314828 with 208,550,377.064828 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.26024902 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $62,312,833.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

