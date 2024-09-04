Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.55. Approximately 263,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 771,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $996,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,586,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,115 shares in the company, valued at $74,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,172 shares of company stock worth $3,766,932 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,817,000 after buying an additional 427,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,722 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

