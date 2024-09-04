Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.77

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.77 and last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 6635279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Celsius from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.79.

Celsius Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Celsius by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Celsius by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,564,000 after acquiring an additional 359,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

