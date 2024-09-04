Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Centerspace has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Centerspace has a dividend payout ratio of -588.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Centerspace to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

CSR traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.64. Centerspace has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $75.57.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerspace from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

