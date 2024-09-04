Certus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,649 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Certus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 124,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,328. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

