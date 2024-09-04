Certus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 588 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Certus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after buying an additional 1,050,380 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 729,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,269,000 after buying an additional 661,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after buying an additional 482,426 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.49. 99,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,186. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

