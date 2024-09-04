Certus Wealth Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Certus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Certus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.22. The stock had a trading volume of 315,023 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

