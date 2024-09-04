Certus Wealth Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Certus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 1.9% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 699,864 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $77.21. 22,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.45. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

