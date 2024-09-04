Certus Wealth Management LLC Sells 327 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Certus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 205,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $47.12. 52,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,914. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

