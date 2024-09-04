Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

CVX traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $143.94. 1,809,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,707,710. The company has a market cap of $263.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.56. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

