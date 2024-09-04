China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,709,500 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 15,508,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 434.0 days.
China Feihe Trading Down 9.4 %
CHFLF stock opened at 0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.47. China Feihe has a 1 year low of 0.41 and a 1 year high of 0.65.
China Feihe Company Profile
