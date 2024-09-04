Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUYFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.50 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHUY

Chuy’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $640.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 607.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.