Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.50 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $640.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 607.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

