Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in August

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CINF opened at $137.57 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $7,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.