Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.03

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.03 and last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 55463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGX. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. The stock has a market cap of C$696.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.39.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4860921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

