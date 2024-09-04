Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.09 million, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $1,540,606.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,145,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,367,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,803,507 shares of company stock valued at $18,463,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 564,956 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $9,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

