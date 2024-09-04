Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Citigroup by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,262,000 after acquiring an additional 250,716 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,283 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 581,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,554,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.